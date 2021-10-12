 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Ruben Santiago-Hudson’s Lackawanna Blues Extends Broadway Performances

News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Oct 12, 2021
Ruben Santiago-Hudson in "Lackawanna Blues"
(Photo: Marc J. Franklin)

Lackawanna Blues has been extended by one week. Star and creator Ruben Santiago-Hudson's solo show will now play through November 7 at the Samuel J Friedman Theatre. Opening night was delayed due to a back injury sustained by Santiago-Hudson.

Written, performed and directed by Santiago-Hudson, the production features original music by Bill Sims Jr. performed on stage by Grammy Award-nominated blues guitarist Junior Mack as Santiago-Hudson embodies more than 20 characters.

Lackawanna Blues is set in a 1950s boarding house outside Buffalo as Miss Rachel opens her doors to anyone and everyone in need of kindness, hope, compassion and care.

Watch clips from Lackawanna Blues below!

View Comments

Related Shows

Lackawanna Blues

from $59.00

Star Files

Ruben Santiago-Hudson

Articles Trending Now

  1. A Complete Guide to Broadway's Reopening
  2. The Greatest Star! Here's a First Look at Funny Girl's Beanie Feldstein as Fanny Brice
  3. Schele Williams to Direct the Hidden Figures Stage Musical
Back to Top