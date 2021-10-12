Ruben Santiago-Hudson’s Lackawanna Blues Extends Broadway Performances

Lackawanna Blues has been extended by one week. Star and creator Ruben Santiago-Hudson's solo show will now play through November 7 at the Samuel J Friedman Theatre. Opening night was delayed due to a back injury sustained by Santiago-Hudson.

Written, performed and directed by Santiago-Hudson, the production features original music by Bill Sims Jr. performed on stage by Grammy Award-nominated blues guitarist Junior Mack as Santiago-Hudson embodies more than 20 characters.

Lackawanna Blues is set in a 1950s boarding house outside Buffalo as Miss Rachel opens her doors to anyone and everyone in need of kindness, hope, compassion and care.

Watch clips from Lackawanna Blues below!