Schitt's Creek Star Noah Reid Joins The Minutes on Broadway; Full Cast Set

Meeting in session! The cast has been announced for Tracy Letts' The Minutes, which will bow at Broadway's Studio 54 on March 19, 2022 ahead of an opening night on April 7, 2022. Schitt's Creek star Noah Reid joins the company as Mr. Peel, a role originally play by Armie Hammer who will not return to the production.

Reid will join original Broadway cast members Letts, Jessie Mueller, Blair Brown, Ian Barford, Sally Murphy, K. Todd Freeman, Austin Pendleton, Cliff Chamberlain, Danny McCarthy and Jeff Still.

Known for playing Patrick Brewer on Schitt’s Creek, this marks Reid's Broadway debut. He won theater fans over for his portrayal of the Emcee in the Cabaret episode of the comedy. Reid most recently starred in the independent feature film Buffaloed and is set to appear in the upcoming series Outer Range.

Directed by Tony winner Anna D. Shapiro, The Minutes takes a hard look at the innerworkings of a city council meeting and the hypocrisy, greed and ambition that bubble to the surface when a newcomer to the small town of Big Cherry starts to ask the wrong questions.