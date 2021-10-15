Go Inside the Opening Night of The Lehman Trilogy on Broadway

The Lehman Trilogy, written by Stefano Massini and adapted by Ben Power, celebrated its opening night at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre on October 14. Sam Mendes directs Adam Godley as Mayer Lehman, Simon Russell Beale as Henry Lehman and Adrian Lester as Emanuel Lehman in the play that weaves through nearly two centuries of Lehman lineage, following the brothers Mayer, Emanuel and Henry Lehman from their 1844 arrival in New York City to the 2008 collapse of the financial firm bearing their name. Check out photos and video from their opening night bow below!

Adam Godley, Simon Russell Beale and Adrian Lester take in the audience on opening night.

(Photo: Jenny Anderson)

A full audience welcomes the play to Broadway.

(Photo: Emilio Madrid)

Tony winner Bernadette Peters attends opening night.

(Photo: Emilio Madrid)

Tony winner Brian Stokes Mitchell embraces a friend outside the theater.

(Photo: Emilio Madrid)

Congratulations to The Lehman Trilogy!

(Photo: Jenny Anderson)

Watch the cast take their opening night bows below!