Adrian Lester to Replace Ben Miles in The Lehman Trilogy; New Broadway Dates Announced

Stefano Massini's new play The Lehman Trilogy will return to Broadway's Nederlander Theatre beginning September 25 with opening night set for October 14. The production, which began previews on March 7, had its original opening of March 26 delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adapted by Ben Power, The Lehman Trilogy weaves through nearly two centuries of Lehman lineage, following the brothers Mayer, Emanuel and Henry Lehman from their 1844 arrival in New York City to the 2008 collapse of the financial firm bearing their name. Sam Mendes repeats his work as director from the off-Broadway and West End productions.

Tony-nominated stage veterans Adam Godley and Simon Russell Beale reprise their performances as Mayer and Henry Lehman, respectively. Olivier winner Adrian Lester will make his Broadway debut as Emanuel, replacing original cast member Ben Miles, who is exiting the production due to scheduling conflicts. As previously announced, Miles will play Thomas Cromwell in the upcoming world premiere production of The Mirror and the Light, the final installment of the Wolf Hall trilogy.

Simon Russell Beale, Ben Miles and Adam Godley in the London production of The Lehman Trilogy

(Photo: Mark Douet)

Lester earned an Olivier Award for his starring turn as Bobby in the 1995 London revival of Company. His other West End credits include Six Degrees of Separation and Sweeney Todd. He has been seen on screen in Primary Colors, Day After Tomorrow, As You Like It, Love’s Labour’s Lost, Mary Queen of Scots and more. Lester is also known for his TV work, including the long running BBC1 series Hustle.

"It couldn’t be more perfect that Adrian Lester will be joining our production of The Lehman Trilogy on Broadway," said Mendes in a statement. "He was the first person I offered the role to, way back when we first mounted the production in London at the National Theatre, so on some level it feels like destiny. His joining the company at this moment in time offers the perfect opportunity to reflect on the Lehman family history. Directing Adrian as Bobby in Stephen Sondheim’s Company 25 years ago was one of the true highlights of my career, and now I’m utterly delighted to be able to continue that relationship with this, his Broadway debut."

The Lehman Trilogy will have a strictly limited 14-week run of 99 performances.