A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet Extends Off-Broadway

News
by Caitlin Moynihan • Oct 18, 2021
Ben Fankhauser, Bryonha Marie Parham and Alex Wyse in "A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Alex Wyse and Ben Fankhauser's A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet has extended its limited run. Originally scheduled to play its final performance on November 14, the new musical will now play through November 21 at off-Broadway's DR2 Theatre. Marshall Pailet directs creators Wyse and Fankhauser along with Bryonha Marie Parham as Regina Comet.

A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet follows two nobodies who dream of writing one hit song, but their day job composing jingles for commercials isn’t the big break they hoped. That is, until they’re plucked from obscurity by a world-famous pop star named Regina Comet (if destiny had a child, it would be her) and she wants them to create an anthem for her supernova pipes... and her new perfume. They’re so close to the big time they can smell it, but following your passion doesn’t always lead where you expect.

The musical features scenic design by Wilson Chin, costume design by Sarita Fellows, lighting design by Aja M. Jackson and sound design by Twi McCallum.

