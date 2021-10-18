 Skip to main content
Watch the Cast of Ain't Too Proud Perform the Hits of The Temptations in Times Square

Watch It
by Caitlin Moynihan • Oct 18, 2021
Matt Manuel, Jawan Jackson, Jelani Remy, Nik Walker and James Harkness
(Photo: Good Morning America)

Audiences better get ready because Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations is back! On a recent episode of Good Morning America, the cast took to Times Square to perform an epic medley of three of the biggest hits of The Temptations. Check out the video below to see Nik Walker as Williams, Matt Manuel as David Ruffin, James Harkness as Paul Williams, Jawan M. Jackson as Melvin Franklin and Jelani Remy as Eddie Kendricks perform “Get Ready,” “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg” and “I Can’t Get Next to You.” The Tony-nominated musical resumed performances at the Imperial Theatre on October 16.

