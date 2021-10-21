The 13th Annual Jimmy Awards to Return Live in 2022

The Broadway League has announced that the 13th annual Jimmy Awards, also known as the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (a.k.a. the Tonys for high school students), will be live once again next year with the ceremony scheduled for June 27, 2022 at 7:30PM ET at Broadway's Minskoff Theatre. Last year's celebration of high school talent was canceled due to COVID-19. This year's show took place online.

"After taking a year off and then having a virtual presentation during the pandemic, we are thrilled to be back live at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway," Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League, said in a statement. "Once again, we’re inviting some of the most talented teens in the country to New York and giving them the opportunity to realize their Broadway dreams and earn significant scholarships."

Student performers qualify for the nationwide program by winning top honors at regional high school musical theater awards ceremonies, which are presented and/or sponsored by Broadway League member performing arts centers. Over 140,000 students at 1,800 high schools in 25 states now participate in these annual events at over 40 regional programs.

Past participants of the Jimmy Awards include two-time Tony nominee Eva Noblezada as well as 2018 winners Andrew Barth Feldman and Reneé Rapp, who went on to make their Broadway debuts within a year. Nominees will be announced later.