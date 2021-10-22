Hear Andrew Garfield, Vanessa Hudgens and Joshua Henry Sing 'Louder Than Words' from tick, tick... BOOM!

Cages or wings—which do you prefer! Another single from the film adaptation of Rent mastermind Jonathan Larson's tick, tick…BOOM! has arrived. The track "Louder Than Words" features vocals by Tony winner Andrew Garfield as well as Vanessa Hudgens and Joshua Henry. Helmed by Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda in his directorial debut and written by Dear Evan Hansen Tony-winning scribe Steven Levenson, tick, tick…BOOM! centers on a promising young theater composer (Garfield) on the cusp of his 30th birthday as he navigates love, friendship and the pressures of life as an artist in New York City. In addition to Garfield, Hudgens and Henry, the movie features a cast full of stage names, including Robin De Jesús, Mj Rodriguez, Bradley Whitford, Tariq Trotter, Alexandra Shipp and Tony winner Judith Light. tick, tick... BOOM! will be in select theaters on November 12 and on Netflix beginning on November 19. Listen to "Louder Than Words" below.