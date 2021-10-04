 Skip to main content
See Tick, Tick... BOOM! Trailer and Hear Star Andrew Garfield Sing '30/90'

Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • Oct 4, 2021
Andrew Garfield in "Tick, Tick.. BOOM!"
(Photo courtesy of Netflix)

The trailer for Tick, Tick... BOOM! is here. The film adaptation of the Rent mastermind Jonathan Larson's Tick, Tick…BOOM!, helmed by Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda in his directorial debut, written by Dear Evan Hansen Tony-winning scribe Steven Levenson and starring Tony winner Andrew Garfield, centers on a promising young theater composer on the cusp of his 30th birthday as he navigates love, friendship, and the pressures of life as an artist in New York City. In addition to Garfield, the movie features a cast full of stage names: Robin De Jesús, Joshua Henry, Mj Rodriguez, Bradley Whitford, Tariq Trotter, Alexandra Shipp, Tony winner Judith Light and Vanessa Hudgens. Tick, Tick... BOOM! will be in select theaters on November 12 and on Netflix beginning on November 19.  The extended trailer dropped on October 4, as did a single from the movie, Garfield's rendition of "30/90." Watch the moving trailer below.

Garfield's rendition of "30/90" for the film is available to listen to in full wherever music is streaming. Check it out here!

