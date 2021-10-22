Odds & Ends: Tony Winner Kristin Chenoweth Releases Holiday Album Happiness Is...Christmas! & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Ring in the Holiday Season with Kristin Chenoweth

Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth released the holiday album Happiness Is...Christmas! on October 22. (After all, there are only 64 days left until holiday.) Listen to the album wherever you stream music, and check out the track "Merry Christmas, Darling" below!

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's Rachel Bloom & Aline Brosh McKenna Reunite

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend creators Rachel Bloom and Aline Brosh McKenna are reuniting for a comedy series, which is in development at Hulu, according to Variety. The series Badass (And Her Sister) centers on a badass spy (Bloom) who, tired of her life of sexy espionage, goes to live with her pushover twin sister (also played by Bloom). Together, they learn what it really means to be badass. Bloom and Brosh McKenna will serve as writers, co-showrunners and executive producers.

Sutton Foster-Led Anything Goes Heads to the Big Screen

Didn't get to go across the pond to see Sutton Foster rock the London revival of Anything Goes? The production will play in select cinemas on November 28 and December 1. (Broadway's Rachel York is now playing Reno Sweeney in the production.) Check out showtimes near you here, and enjoy the dazzling trailer below!

'Tis Time! Hocus Pocus 2 Begins Production

Fans might just spot Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy in Providence, Rhode Island this spooky season. As previously announced, Hocus Pocus 2 is scheduled to arrive on Disney+ in fall 2022. The Providence Journal reported that filming for the sequel of the 1993 film took place this past week around and at La Salle Academy. Watch this space for more updates on the return of the Sanderson sisters!

Watch Jennifer Nettles Perform 'What Baking Can Do'

Grammy winner, Sugarland frontwoman and former Broadway.com vlogger Jennifer Nettles returned to Broadway on October 19. She stars in the Sara Bareilles-scored Waitress through November 24. Check out her pie-making (and singing!) skills as she performs "What Baking Can Do" below, and then go see her live at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.