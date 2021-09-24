Rachel York to Step in for Sutton Foster in London's Anything Goes

Another Broadway star is heading to the extended London revival of Anything Goes. Rachel York will step in for Sutton Foster in the production, directed and choreographed by Tony winner Kathleen Marshall, beginning on October 12. Foster is exiting the show to get ready for the Broadway revival of The Music Man alongside Hugh Jackman. Anything Goes is set to run at the Barbican Theatre through November 6.

Billy Elliot Tony nominee Haydn Gwynne will also join the cast, replacing Felicity Kendal as Mrs Evangeline Harcourt, beginning on October 19. The cast also includes Tony and Olivier winner Robert Lindsay as Moonface Martin and Gary Wilmot as Elisha Whitney.

York previously played Reno Sweeney on the 2012 national tour of Anything Goes. She was last seen on Broadway in Head Over Heels, and her credits include Disaster!, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Sly Fox, The Scarlet Pimpernel, Victor/Victoria, City of Angels and Les Misérables. She won a 1996 Drama Desk Award for her performance in Victor/Victoria. Her TV credits include The Mick, Elementary, Power, Hannah Montana, Frasier, Lucy, Prodigal Son and more.

With music and lyrics by Cole Porter and the original book by P.G. Wodehouse & Guy Bolton and Howard Lindsay & Russel Crouse, Anything Goes follows the S.S. American as it heads out to sea. As it does, etiquette and convention head out the portholes as two unlikely pairs set off on the course to true love, proving that sometimes destiny needs a little help from a crew of singing sailors, a comical disguise and some good old-fashioned blackmail. This musical features some of Porter's most memorable songs, including "I Get a Kick Out of You," "Anything Goes," "You’re the Top," "Blow, Gabriel, Blow" and "It’s De-Lovely."