Celebrate Emilie Kouatchou's Historic First Bow as Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera

by Caitlin Moynihan • Oct 28, 2021
Emilie Kouatchou making her Broadway debut in "The Phantom of the Opera"
(Photo: Quincy Brown)

Emilie Kouatchou, the new alternate Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera, made history on October 27 as the first Black woman to star in the Broadway production. Kouatchou shares the role with the Meghan Picerno and takes the stage three times a week at certain performances. Joining Kouatchou was Ben Crawford as The Phantom and John Riddle as Raoul. As previously reported, The Phantom of the Opera resumed performances at the Majestic Theatre on October 22. Celebrate Kouatchou's history-making bow by checking out these new production photos as well as photos and video showcasing her standing ovation at the curtain call.

Emilie Kouatchou plays Christine at certain performances in The Phantom of the Opera.
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)
Ben Crawford as The Phantom and Emilie Kouatchou as Christine in The Phantom of the Opera.
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)
John Riddle, Ben Crawford and Emilie Kouatchou at curtain call.
(Photo: Quincy Brown)

Watch Kouatchou make her Broadway debut bow below!

@phantommusical Brava! #thephantomoftheopera #poto #emiliekouatchou #christinedaae #andrewlloydwebber #broadwayisback #musicaltheatre ♬ original sound - Phantom of the Opera
