The Phantom of the Opera, Broadway's Longest-Running Musical, Resumes Performances

Let your fantasies unwind because The Phantom of the Opera is officially back on the Broadway. The long-running musical resumes performances at the Majestic Theatre on October 22, marking its first show since the theater shutdown in March 2020.

The cast is led by Ben Crawford as The Phantom, Meghan Picerno as Christine and John Riddle as Raoul. Emilie Kouatchou is making her Broadway debut as an alternate for the role of Christine, which makes her the first Black performer to play the part on Broadway. The cast also features Bradley Dean as Monsieur André, Craig Bennett as Monsieur Firmin, Raquel Suarez Groen as Carlotta Giudicelli, Maree Johnson as Madame Giry and Carlton Moe as Ubaldo Piangi. Sara Esty takes on the role of Meg Giry.

The ensemble features Giselle Alvarez, Polly Baird, Janinah Burnett, Xiaoxiao Cao, David Michael Garry, Chris Georgetti, Kelly Jeanne Grant, Katharine Heaton, Satomi Hofmann, Ted Keegan, Kfir, Kelly Loughran, Scott Mikita, Greg Mills, Justin Peck, Patricia Phillips, Richard Poole, Jessica Radetsky, Janet Saia, Paul A. Schaefer, Carly Blake Sebouhian, Jeremy Stolle, Carrington Vilmont, Jim Weitzer, Elizabeth Welch and Erica Wong.

With a book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber, music by Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Charles Hart, The Phantom of the Opera is based on the novel Le Fantôme de L'Opéra by Gaston Leroux. It follows a deformed composer who haunts the grand Paris Opera House. Sheltered from the outside world in an underground cavern, the lonely, romantic man tutors and composes operas for Christine, a gorgeous young soprano star-to-be. As Christine’s star rises, and a handsome suitor from her past enters the picture, the Phantom grows mad, terrorizing the opera house owners and company with his murderous ways. Still, Christine finds herself drawn to the mystery man.

The Phantom of the Opera was nominated for 10 Tony Awards in 1988 and took home seven, including Best Musical.