Walter Russell III & Christian Wilson to Share the Role of Little Michael in MJ, the Michael Jackson Musical

MJ The Musical has found the performers who will play Little Michael Jackson. Walter Russell III and Christian Wilson will make their Broadway debuts alternating in the role of Little Michael. As previously reported, MJ, starring Myles Frost, is set to begin performances at Broadway's Neil Simon Theatre on December 6 and open on February 1, 2022.

Devin Trey Campbell (Photo: Nina Westervelt)

Devin Trey Campbell will also join the cast. He previously appeared on Broadway in Kinky Boots as Young Lola. He will play Little Marlon in MJ.

The cast includes Quentin Earl Darrington as Joseph Jackson/Rob, Whitney Bashor as Rachel, Gabriel Ruiz as Alejandro, Antoine L. Smith as Berry Gordy/Nick, Joey Sorge as Dave, John Edwards as Jackie Jackson, Ayana George as Katherine Jackson, Apollo Levine as Quincy Jones, Lamont Walker II as Jermaine Jackson, Zelig Williams as Marlon Jackson. Joining the cast for the Broadway premiere, which was postponed due to COVID-19, is Tavon Olds-Sample as Michael. The ensemble is rounded out by Raymond Baynard, Kali May Grinder, Oyoyo Joi, Carina-Kay Louchiey, Renni Anthony Magee, Aaron James McKenzie, Aramie Payton, Kamille Upshaw, Ryan VanDenBoom and Darius Wright.

MJ features a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage and a score made up of Jackson's song catalogue. Tony winner Christopher Wheeldon directs and choreographs.