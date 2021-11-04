 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Watch Jeanna de Waal & the Cast of Diana Perform 'If' in Times Square

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Nov 4, 2021
Jeanna de Waal

Diana, the bio-musical about the Princess of Wales, premiered on Netflix on October 1 and resumed performances at the Longacre Theatre on November 2. Star Jeanna de Waal and co-stars Roe Hartrampf, Erin Davie and Judy Kaye, performed "If" on Good Morning America. Created by the Tony-winning team behind Memphis—composer/lyricist David Bryan, book writer/lyricist Joe DiPietro and director Christopher Ashley—Diana is set in 1981 as the world readies for a royal wedding. The show is officially scheduled to open on November 17. Take a look at the performance below!

View Comments

Related Shows

Diana

from $49.00

Star Files

Erin Davie

Jeanna de Waal

Roe Hartrampf

Judy Kaye
View All (4)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Original Spring Awakening Cast to Reunite for 15th Anniversary Concert
  2. A Complete Guide to Broadway's Reopening
  3. Audra McDonald to Star in Adrienne Kennedy's Ohio State Murders on Broadway
Back to Top