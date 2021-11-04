Watch Jeanna de Waal & the Cast of Diana Perform 'If' in Times Square

Diana, the bio-musical about the Princess of Wales, premiered on Netflix on October 1 and resumed performances at the Longacre Theatre on November 2. Star Jeanna de Waal and co-stars Roe Hartrampf, Erin Davie and Judy Kaye, performed "If" on Good Morning America. Created by the Tony-winning team behind Memphis—composer/lyricist David Bryan, book writer/lyricist Joe DiPietro and director Christopher Ashley—Diana is set in 1981 as the world readies for a royal wedding. The show is officially scheduled to open on November 17. Take a look at the performance below!