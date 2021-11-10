Chicken & Biscuits Cancels Performances Through November 11

Douglas Lyons' Chicken & Biscuits, which opened at Circle in the Square Theatre on October 10, has canceled three performances from November 9 through November 11 due to COVID-19 cases.

"Through our regular testing process and protocols, breakthrough COVID-19 cases have been detected within the company of Chicken & Biscuits," the play's producers said in a joint statement. "As the health and safety of our cast, crew and audiences are most paramount, we will be canceling the next three performances starting tonight, Tuesday, November 9 through Thursday, November 11. All tickets for those performances will be refunded at the original point of purchase."

"The risks of mounting a play in this environment have always been clear to us. Yet every challenge we’ve faced is outweighed by the absolute thrill and joy of this play being performed on Broadway–with 30 debuts on and off-stage–and to an expansive new audience every week since previews began in September. This show must go on, and we will work over the next several days to determine the path forward."

Broadway.com customers have been notified and automatically refunded.