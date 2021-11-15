Ntozake Shange’s for colored girls to Play the Booth Theater; Dates Announced

Poster for "for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf" (Photo courtesy of Polk & Co.)

The previously announced revival of Ntozake Shange’s for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf has a theater and dates! The production, which will be directed and choreographed by Camille A. Brown, will play at the Booth Theatre beginning on March 4, 2022 with an opening night set for March 24. Casting will be announced later.

“Of all the shows to be given as an opportunity to debut as a first-time Broadway director and choreographer, for colored girls feels like a gift,” said Brown in a statement. “I’m thrilled that I’ve been entrusted to combine all the parts of myself—dance, music and theater arts—to shape and share this timeless story again with the world.”

Filled with passion, humor and raw honesty, legendary playwright/poet Shange's form-changing choreopoem tells the stories of seven Black women using poetry, song and movement. With unflinching honesty and emotion, each woman voices her survival story of having to exist in a world shaped by sexism and racism.

for colored girls first bowed on Broadway in September 1976 and won two Tony nominations, including Best Play. Trazana Beverley took home the trophy for Best Featured Actress In A Play. A production played off-Broadway at the Public Theater in 2019 and had four extensions.