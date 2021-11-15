HBO to Release Spring Awakening Reunion Concert Documentary in 2022

The original Broadway cast of Spring Awakening is reuniting for a one-night-only concert in honor of the Tony-winning musical's 15th anniversary on November 15, but those unable to be at the Imperial Theatre on the big night need not break into "The B*tch of Living." An HBO documentary following the making of the reunion concert, benefitting The Actors Fund, is now in production. Produced by RadicalMedia, the documentary will follow the original stars as they come together for the first time in 15 years. The documentary will debut on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max next year.

“Thank you to HBO and RadicalMedia for all you've done to make our Spring Awakening reunion happen and for bringing the magic and vitality of this story to the world, while continuing to drive awareness to the crucial work The Actors Fund provides our community through this documentary,” said producers and original cast members Jonathan Groff and Lauren Pritchard in a joint statement.

The documentary will feature performances from the reunion concert, behind-the-scenes moments from the original cast as they reunite, newly filmed interviews as well as archival footage and original performance footage.

Original cast members announced for the concert include Groff, Pritchard, Lea Michele, John Gallager Jr., Skylar Astin, Gideon Glick, Lilli Cooper, Krysta Rodriguez, Gerard Canonico, Jennifer Damiano, Christine Eastbrook, Robert Hager, Brian Johnson, Stephen Spinella, Phoebe Strole, Jonny B. Wright and Remy Zaken.

Spring Awakening, featuring music by Duncan Sheik and a book and lyrics by Steven Sater, is based on Frank Wedekind’s 1891 play by the same name. It depicts a dozen young people making their way through the thrilling, complicated and mysterious time of sexual blossoming. The original production won eight Tony Awards in 2007, including Best Musical. In 2015, Deaf West's revival of the musical received three Tony Award nominations, including Best Revival.