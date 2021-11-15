Get a First Look at London's Jessie Buckley & Eddie Redmayne-Led Cabaret Revival

Cabaret is back in London and now fans are getting a first look at the remount by director Rebecca Frecknall. As previously announced, BAFTA -nominated actress Jessie Buckley will play Sally Bowles and Oscar, BAFTA, Tony and Olivier winner Eddie Redmayne will take on the role of the Emcee. The cast also features Omari Douglas as Cliff Bradshaw, Liza Sadovy as Fraulein Schneider, Elliot Levey as Herr Schultz, Stewart Clarke as Ernst Ludwig and Anna-Jane Casey as Fraulein Kost. Cabaret features music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb and a book by Joe Masteroff. Based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood, it takes place in Berlin as Nazis are rising to power and the relationships that form at the seedy Kit Kat Klub. The production begins performances on November 15. Go inside the musical by checking out the fresh photos below.

Jessie Buckley as Sally Bowles in Cabaret.

(Photo: Marc Brenner)