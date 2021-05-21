Jessie Buckley and Eddie Redmayne Confirmed for London Cabaret

Jessie Buckley and Eddie Redmayne are officially coming to Cabaret, old chum. As previously reported, BAFTA -nominated actress Buckley will play Sally Bowles and Oscar, BAFTA, Tony and Olivier winner Redmayne will take on the role of the Emcee in a London revival of the musical, helmed by Olivier-winning director Rebecca Frecknall. The show will play the 550-seat "Kit Kat Club" beginning in November with dates, further casting and a venue to be announced.

Cabaret features music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb and a book by Joe Masteroff. Based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood, it takes place in Berlin as Nazis are rising to power and the relationships that form at the seedy Kit Kat Klub. It includes the songs "Wilkommen," "Don’t Tell Mama," "Mein Herr," "Maybe This Time," "Money" and the title number.

Buckley was recently seen starring as Juliet in the National Theatre's filmed production of Romeo & Juliet. She also appeared in the West End in A Little Night Music. Her screen credits include War and Peace, Judy, Chernobyl, Fargo, The Woman in White, Taboo and more.

Redmayne won a 2010 Tony Award for his Broadway debut in John Logan's Red. He won an Academy Award for his portrayal of physicist Stephen Hawking in The Theory of Everything in 2014. He was nominated for another Oscar in 2015 for playing transgender artist Lili Elbe in The Danish Girl. He is also known for playing Marius Pontmercy in Tom Hooper's adaptation of Les Misérables and starring as Newt Scamander in the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them franchise. He previously played the role of the Emcee at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2001.

Cabaret will have set and costume design by Tom Scutt, choreography by Julia Chen, musical supervision and direction by Jennifer Whyte, lighting design is by Isabella Byrd and sound design by Nick Lidster.

"It’s such a privilege to have the opportunity to direct Cabaret, a show that has always been dear to my heart," Frecknall said in a statement. "It’s thrilling to be able to approach this classic and important musical at a time when its themes and atmosphere feel so contemporary and resonant. I’m in awe of my incredible creative team who have come together to create a bold new production as well as a new 'Kit Kat Club,' a bespoke home where we can truly embrace and unlock the world of Cabaret for a new audience.”