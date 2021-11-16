Caroline, or Change to Release Broadway Revival Cast Recording

Turn up the radio! The currently-running revival of Caroline, or Change, starring Sharon D Clarke, will release a Broadway cast recording. The recording of the musical, which opened at Studio 54 on October 27, will be available digitally on December 17 ahead of a physical CD release on January 14, 2022. It is now available for preorder.

The cast recording will feature Clarke as Caroline, Alexander Bello as Jackie Thibodeaux, John Cariani as Stuart Gellman, Joy Hermalyn as Grandma Gellman, Arica Jackson as The Washing Machine, Tamika Lawrence as Dotty Moffett, Caissie Levy as Rose Stopnick Gellman, Kevin S. McAllister as The Dryer/The Bus, Harper Miles as Radio 3, N’Kenge as The Moon, Nya as Radio 2, Nasia Thomas as Radio 1, Jaden Myles Waldman as Noah Gellman, Samantha Williams as Emmie Thibodeaux, Stuart Zagnit as Grandpa Gellman and Chip Zien as Mr. Stopnick. The company also includes Gabriel Amoroso as Noah Gellman, Adam Makké as Noah Gellman, Richard Alexander Phillips as the alternate for Jackie Thibodeaux/Joe Thibodeaux and Jayden Theophile as Joe Thibodeaux.

The revival is a transfer of director Michael Longhurst's 2019 Olivier-nominated London staging. Caroline, or Change is set in Louisiana in 1963. Revolution is in the air, but not so much for Caroline, the poorly paid maid toiling endlessly in the sweltering basement of the Gellman household. It's a fantastical, magical place amid the piles of laundry and singing washing machines, especially for eight-year-old Noah Gellman, who sneaks downstairs to see her whenever he can. Yet a simple gesture to leave more money in Caroline's pocket is about to test who and how far the winds of change can ever really reach.