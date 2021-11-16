Tony Winner Michael McGrath Joins Cast of World Premiere of Britney Spears Musical Once Upon a One More Time

Tony winner Michael McGrath has joined the cast of the world premiere of the Britney Spears musical Once Upon a One More Time. McGrath takes over the role of Narrator from the previously announced Tony winner John Glover, who has departed the production due to an illness in the family. As reported, the musical begins its world premiere at Washington, D.C's Shakespeare Theatre Company beginning on November 30.

A Tony winner for his performance in Nice Work If You Can Get It, McGrath has an additional nomination for Spamalot. With 15 Broadway credits to his name, McGrath has been seen in Tootsie, She Loves Me, On the Twentieth Century, Memphis, The Front Page and more.

Once Upon a One More Time follows Cinderella, Snow White and other fairytale princesses as they gather for a book club meeting. Soon, a rogue fairy godmother drops The Feminine Mystique into their corseted laps, spurring a royal revelation. Powered by the chart-topping anthems of Spears—including “Oops!… I Did It Again,” “Lucky,” “Stronger” and “Toxic,” Once Upon a One More Time sends audiences on a musical adventure about smashing the glass slipper and reclaiming your own happily ever after.

McGrath joins a previously announced company that includes Briga Heelan as Cinderella, Justin Guarini as Prince Charming, Tony nominee Emily Skinner as Stepmother, Aisha Jackson as Snow White, Brooke Dillman as The O.F.G (Original Fairy Godmother) with Mimi Scardulla and Tess Soltau as the step-sisters.

The cast also includes Ashley Chiu as Sleeping Beauty, Raymond J. Lee as Clumsy, Wonu Ogunfowora as Rapunzel, Ryan Steele as Prince Erudite, Morgan Weed as Princess and the Pea and Lauren Zakrin as Little Mermaid. Adrianna Weir and Mila Weir will share the role of Little Girl.

The ensemble features Belinda Allyn as Belle, Stephen Brower as Prince Suave, Jennifer Floretnino as Little Red Riding Hood, Selena Haro as Gretl, Joshua Daniel Johnson as Prince Brawny, Amy Hillner Larsen as Goldilocks, Kevin Trinio Perdido as Prince Mischevious, Stephen Scott Wormley as Prince Affable. Matt Allen, Salisha Thomas, Matthew Tiberi and Diana Vaden complete the cast as swings.

The musical features an original book by Jon Hartmere with direction and choreography by Keone and Mari Madrid.