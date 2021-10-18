Cast Set for World Premiere of Britney Spears Musical Once Upon a One More Time

Casting is set for the Broadway-bound Britney Spears musical Once Upon a One More Time, which will have its world premiere at Washington, D.C's Shakespeare Theatre Company beginning on November 29. Originally scheduled to debut at Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre in 2020, the show was delayed due to the shutdown. Once Upon a One More Time is scheduled to play the Shakespeare Theatre Company through January 2, 2022.

Once Upon a One More Time follows Cinderella, Snow White and other fairytale princesses as they gather for a book club meeting. Soon, a rogue fairy godmother drops The Feminine Mystique into their corseted laps, spurring a royal revelation. Powered by the chart-topping anthems of Spears—including “Oops!… I Did It Again,” “Lucky,” “Stronger” and “Toxic,” Once Upon a One More Time sends audiences on a musical adventure about smashing the glass slipper and reclaiming your own happily ever after.

Heading the principal company will be Briga Heelan as Cinderella, Justin Guarini as Prince Charming, Tony nominee Emily Skinner as Stepmother, Tony winner John Glover as Narrator, Aisha Jackson as Snow White, Brooke Dillman as The O.F.G (Original Fairy Godmother) with Mimi Scardulla and Tess Soltau as the step-sisters.

The cast will also include Ashley Chiu as Sleeping Beauty, Raymond J. Lee as Clumsy, Wonu Ogunfowora as Rapunzel, Ryan Steele as Prince Erudite, Moegan Weed as Princess and the Pea and Lauren Zakrin as Little Mermaid. Adriana Weir and Mila Weir will share the role of Little Girl.

The ensemble is set to feature Belinda Allyn as Belle, Stephen Brower as Prince Swuace, Jenniger Floretnino as Little Red Riding Hood, Selena Haro as Gretl, Joshua Johnson as Prince Brawny, Amy Hillner Larsen as Goldilocks, Kevin Trinio Pedido as Prince Mischevious, Stephen Scott Wormley as Prince Affable. Matt Allen, Salisha Thomas, Matthew Tiberi and Diana Vaden complete the cast as swings.

The musical features an original book by Jon Hartmere with direction and choreography by Keone and Mari Madrid.

Details on the Broadway production will be announced at a later date.