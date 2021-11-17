 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Watch Andrew Garfield, Lin-Manuel Miranda Talk tick, tick...BOOM! & More on The Broadway Show

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Nov 17, 2021
Andrew Garfield on "The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal"

Before The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on November 21 at 6:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.

Featured this week:

To find out where The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.

Enjoy the episode below!

View Comments

Star Files

N'Kenge

Portia

Andrew Garfield

Adrian Lester

Lin-Manuel Miranda
View All (5)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Get a First Look at London's Jessie Buckley & Eddie Redmayne-Led Cabaret Revival
  2. HBO to Release Spring Awakening Reunion Concert Documentary in 2022
  3. Disney+ Announces Release Dates for Disenchanted, Star-Studded Pinocchio, Hocus Pocus 2 & More
Back to Top