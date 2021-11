Rehearsals for the eagerly anticipated Broadway revival of The Music Man are underway, and theater fans can take a look inside! As previously reported, the Jerry Zaks-helmed production of the classic musical comedy stars Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster. Performances are scheduled to begin at the Winter Garden Theatre on December 20 with opening night set for February 10, 2022. Enjoy the rehearsal photos below!

Hugh Jackman will star as Harold Hill in The Music Man.

(Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

The Music Man's choreographer Warren Carlyle, director Jerry Zaks and music director Patrick Vaccariello chat with the company.

(Photo: Julieta Cervantes)