Full Cast Set for The Music Man, Starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster

The starry Broadway revival of The Music Man has announced its full cast. As previously announced, the Jerry Zaks-helmed revival will begin performances on December 20 and officially open on February 10, 2022 at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre.

The production is headlined by Hugh Jackman as Harold Hill and Sutton Foster as Marian Paroo, with Jefferson Mays as Mayor Shinn, Jayne Houdyshell as Eulalie Mackecknie Shinn, Shuler Hensley as Marcellus Washburn and Marie Mullen as Mrs. Paroo.

Joining the principal cast are Remy Auberjonois as Charlie Cowell, Gino Cosculluela as Tommy Djilas, and Emma Crow as Zaneeta Shinn.

The cast will also include Benjamin Pajak as Winthrop, Kayla Teruel as Amaryllis, Garrett Long as Ethel Toffelmier, Linda Mugleston as Alma Hix, Jessica Sheridan as Maud Dunlop, Rema Webb as Mrs. Squires, Phillip Boykin as Olin Britt, Eddie Korbich as Jacey Squires, Daniel Torres as Ewart Dunlop and Nicholas Ward as Oliver Hix.

The ensemble features Nick Alvino, Jordan Beall, Ronnie S. Bowman Jr., Maria Briggs, Audrey Cardwell, JT Church, Max Clayton, Kammie Crum, Aydin Eyikan, Carlee Flanagan, Ethen Green-Younger, Emily Hoder, Curtis Holland, Eloise Kropp, Ethan Lafazan, Kayla LaVine, Andrew Minard, Sean Montgomery, Tanner Quirk, Lance Roberts, Daniel Patrick Russell, Ann Sanders, Sherisse Springer, Mitchell Tobin, Kathy Voytko, Branch Woodman and Ryan Worsing.

The Music Man features a book, music and lyrics by Meredith Willson, based on a story by Willson and Franklin Lacey. Warren Carlyle is the choreographer with Patrick Vaccariello serving as the music director.