Here's a First Look at Uzo Aduba, Ron Cephas Jones & More in Clyde's

Order up! Two-time Pulitzer winner Lynn Nottage's Clyde's officially opens at the Helen Hayes Theater on November 23. Directed by Kate Whoriskey, Clyde's stars Emmy winners Uzo Aduba and Ron Cephas Jones along with Kara Young, Reza Salazar and Edmund Donovan. The play centers on the formerly incarcerated kitchen staff of a truck-stop sandwich shop that are offered a shot at reclaiming their lives. Even as the shop’s callous owner tries to keep them under her thumb, the staff members are given purpose and permission to dream by the enigmatic, zen-like chef and his belief in the possibility of the perfect sandwich. Check out photos from the show below!

Edmund Donovan and Reza Salzar take the stage in Clyde's.

(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Uzo Aduba as Clyde and the cast of Clyde's perform.

(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Reza Salazar, Kara Young, Ron Cephas Jones and Edmund Donovan play Rafael, Letitia, Montrellous and Jason, respectively.

(Photo: Joan Marcus)