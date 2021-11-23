Jeremy O. Harris' Slave Play Returns to Broadway

Jeremy O. Harris' Slave Play is back on Broadway. The return engagement of the Tony-nominated play begins performances athe August Wilson Theatre on November 23 before opening on December 2. Robert O'Hara returns to direct.

As previously reported, the cast features Tony nominee Ato Blankson-Wood, Tony nominee Chalia La Tour, Irene Sofia Lucio, Tony nominee Annie McNamara and Paul Alexander Nolan, all of whom starred in both of the play’s previous New York runs on Broadway and off-Broadway at New York Theatre Workshop. Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, Devin Kawaoka and Jonathan Chad Higginbotham are new to the company.

In Slave Play the Old South lives on at the MacGregor Plantation—in the breeze, in the cotton fields...and in the crack of the whip. It’s an antebellum fever-dream, where fear and desire entwine in the looming shadow of the Master’s House. Jim trembles as Kaneisha handles melons in the cottage, Alana perspires in time with the plucking of Phillip’s fiddle in the boudoir, while Dustin cowers at the heel of Gary’s big, black boot in the barn. Nothing is as it seems, and yet everything is as it seems.

The 2019 production of Slave Play began previews at Broadway’s Golden Theatre in September 10, 2019 and finished its. limited engagement on January 19, 2020. After being nominated for 12 Tony Awards, the most ever for a play, Slave Play did not take home any trophies at the 74th Annual Tony Awards.

The production features scenic design by Tony winner Clint Ramos, costume design by two-time Tony nominee Dede Ayite, lighting design by Tony nominee Jiyoun Chang, and sound and orginal music by two-time Tony nominee Lindsay Jones.

Following the run at the August Wilson Theatre, the production will head to Los Angeles as part of Center Theatre Group’s upcoming Mark Taper Forum season.