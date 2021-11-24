 Skip to main content
Watch Aladdin's Michael James Scott, Michael Maliakel & More Turn Times Square Into Agrabah

Watch It
by Caitlin Moynihan • Nov 24, 2021
Michael James Scott & Michael Maliakel on "Good Morning America"

Times Square visitors got a little taste of Agrabah thanks to Aladdin stars performing the show-stopping number "Friend Like Me" on Good Morning America on November 24! Michael Maliakel, who plays the musical's title character, and Michael James Scott as Genie took to the streets of New York to sing and dance while spreading some Disney magic. Good Morning America viewers also got to see Shoba Narayan fly high as Jasmine singing "A Whole New World" with Maliakel. Aladdin resumed performances at the New Amsterdam Theatre on September 28. Watch the enchanting performance below!

