Dig Into Photos from the Broadway Opening of Clyde's, Starring Uzo Aduba

by Lindsey Sullivan • Nov 24, 2021
Edmund Donovan, Ron Cephas Jones, Uzo Aduba, Kara Young & Reza Salazar
Lynn Nottage's Clyde's, starring Uzo Aduba, officially opened on November 23 at the Helen Hayes Theater, and we're serving up a look inside the big Broadway night. Clyde's marks Emmy winner Aduba's first return to the Great Bright Way in 10 years. In addition to Aduba, Clyde's also stars Ron Cephas Jones, Kara YoungReza Salazar and Edmund Donovan. The play centers on the formerly incarcerated kitchen staff of a truck-stop sandwich shop that are offered a shot at reclaiming their lives. As previously announced, Second Stage Theater is partnering with Assemble Stream to offer live simulcasts of the production for the final two weeks of its run from January 4, 2022 through January 16, allowing viewers the opportunity to witness a live Broadway performance from home. Enjoy the photos below!

Clyde's star Uzo Aduba serves face on the red carpet.
Clyde's star Ron Cephas Jones snaps a sweet pic with his daughter and fellow performer Jasmine Cephas Jones on opening night.
Clyde's director Kate Whoriskey and scribe Lynn Nottage get together.
Catch Reza Salazar, Uzo Aduba, Ron Cephas Jones, Kara Young & Edmund Donovan in Clyde's at the Helen Hayes Theatre through January 16, 2022.
