Watch Sex and the City Stars Reunite in New Trailer for And Just Like That...

A new trailer for the Sex and the City sequel series And Just Like That... dropped and offers a sneak peek into what to expect from the when it premieres on HBO Max on December 9. The series sees the return of Plaza Suite-bound star Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, two-time Tony winner Cynthia Nixon as Miranda and Kristin Davis as Charlotte. The series will also feature Tony winner Sara Ramírez and Broadway alums Julie Halston, Isaac Powell and more. And Just Like That... follows the trio as they navigate love and friendship in their 50s and consists of 10 half-hour episodes. Watch the new trailer below!