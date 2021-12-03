 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Exclusive! Watch Waitress Stars Joshua Henry & Ciara Renée Sing 'You Matter to Me'

Watch It
by Caitlin Moynihan • Dec 3, 2021
Joshua Henry and Ciara Renée
(Photo: RPM)

Tony nominee Joshua Henry and Ciara Renée are currently starring in Waitress as Dr. Pomatter and Jenna, respectively. Now, we're giving you an exclusive first look at the duo singing "You Matter to Me" from the show. This marks a reunion for Henry and Renée, who both garnered Lucille Lortel Award nominations for their performances in Ross Golan's The Wrong Man off-Broadway.Waitress returned to Broadway at the Barrymore Theatre on September 2. The original production opened in April 2016 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre and was nominated for four Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Waitress is set to play its final perfomance on January 9, 2022. Watch the video below! 

View Comments

Related Shows

Waitress

from $79.00

Star Files

Joshua Henry

Ciara Renée

Articles Trending Now

  1. A Complete Guide to Broadway's Reopening
  2. No Ordinary Sunday: See Broadway's Brightest Gather Together to Pay Tribute to Stephen Sondheim
  3. Watch Patti LuPone Interview Stephen Sondheim About Company and More
Back to Top