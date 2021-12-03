Exclusive! Watch Waitress Stars Joshua Henry & Ciara Renée Sing 'You Matter to Me'

Tony nominee Joshua Henry and Ciara Renée are currently starring in Waitress as Dr. Pomatter and Jenna, respectively. Now, we're giving you an exclusive first look at the duo singing "You Matter to Me" from the show. This marks a reunion for Henry and Renée, who both garnered Lucille Lortel Award nominations for their performances in Ross Golan's The Wrong Man off-Broadway.Waitress returned to Broadway at the Barrymore Theatre on September 2. The original production opened in April 2016 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre and was nominated for four Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Waitress is set to play its final perfomance on January 9, 2022. Watch the video below!