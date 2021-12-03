 Skip to main content
Meet Broadway's New Nanny with These Photos of Mrs. Doubtfire, Starring Rob McClure

First Look
by Caitlin Moynihan • Dec 3, 2021
Jake Ryan Flynn as Christopher Hillard, Analise Scarpaci as Lydia Hillard, Rob McClure as Daniel Hillard as Euphegenia Doubtfire and Avery Sell as Natalie Hillard in "Mrs. Doubtfire."
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Mrs. Doubtfire, the new musical comedy based on the 1993 hit movie of the same name, is getting ready for its December 5 opening night at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, and now there's a first look at new production photos. The cast, led by Rob McClure in the title role, features Jenn Gambatese as Miranda Hillard, Peter Bartlett as Mr. Jolly, Charity Angél Dawson as Wanda Sellner, Mark Evans as Stuart Dunmire, J. Harrison Ghee as Andre Mayem, Analise Scarpaci as Lydia Hillard, Jake Ryan Flynn as Christopher Hillard, Avery Sell as Natalie Hillard and Brad Oscar as Frank Hillard. With direction by Jerry Zaks, Mrs. Doubtfire features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick. 

Jenn Gambatese and Rob McClure in Mrs. Doubtfire.
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
Mark Evans and Rob McClure in Mrs. Doubtfire.
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
Rob McClure and the cast of Mrs. Doubtfire.
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
