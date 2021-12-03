Meet Broadway's New Nanny with These Photos of Mrs. Doubtfire, Starring Rob McClure

Mrs. Doubtfire, the new musical comedy based on the 1993 hit movie of the same name, is getting ready for its December 5 opening night at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, and now there's a first look at new production photos. The cast, led by Rob McClure in the title role, features Jenn Gambatese as Miranda Hillard, Peter Bartlett as Mr. Jolly, Charity Angél Dawson as Wanda Sellner, Mark Evans as Stuart Dunmire, J. Harrison Ghee as Andre Mayem, Analise Scarpaci as Lydia Hillard, Jake Ryan Flynn as Christopher Hillard, Avery Sell as Natalie Hillard and Brad Oscar as Frank Hillard. With direction by Jerry Zaks, Mrs. Doubtfire features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick.