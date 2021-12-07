Olivier Winner Giles Terera Returns to the West End's Hamilton

Olivier Award winner Giles Terera is heading back to the room where it happens. He will return to the role of Aaron Burr in the West End production of Hamilton at the Victoria Palace Theatre from December 17 through January 30, 2022. Simon-Anthony Rhoden, who currently plays the role of Aaron Burr, has sustained an injury and will return to the role at a later date. Jay Perry will play the role of Burr on Thursdays during this period.

In addition to his celebrated performance in Hamilton, Terera has appeared on stage in Rosmersholm, The Meaning of Zong, The Resistible Rise of Artuo Ui, The Merchant of Venice, King John, Pure Imagination, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, The Book of Mormon and more. His television credits include London Boulevard, Horrible Histories and Doctors. He released the book Hamilton and Me: An Actor's Journal, which includes a forward penned by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Terera previously told Broadway.com a return to his Olivier-winning role could be in his future: "You know, it may not be over: we had always talked about maybe doing Hamilton in America, and that’s an ongoing conversation. As I said to Tommy [Kail], our director, I very much want to come back to that part and I don’t necessarily mind where. It’s a piece and a part I feel very passionate about, and I would deeply love to revisit it."

Revisit Terera's performance from the 2018 Olivier Awards below!