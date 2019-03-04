Sponsored
Hamilton Olivier Winner Giles Terera Joins New West End Staging of Ibsen's Rosmersholm

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 4, 2019
Giles Terera
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Giles Terera, the mega-talented actor who took home an Olivier Award for his turn as Aaron Burr in Hamilton, has been cast in the highly anticipated new West End staging of Henrik Ibsen's Rosmersholm. Ian Rickson will direct the previously announced production, featuring a new adaptation by Duncan Macmillan, set to begin previews on April 24 and open on May 2 at the Duke of York's Theatre.

In addition to his celebrated performance in Hamilton, Terera has been seen onstage in The Meaning of Zong, The Resistible Rise of Artuo Ui, The Merchant of Venice, King John, Pure Imagination, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and The Book of Mormon. His television credits include London Boulevard, Horrible Histories and Doctors.

Newly announced cast members also include Lucy Briers (Wolf Hall), Jake Fairbrother (Lady from the Sea) and Peter Wight (The Birthday Party). They join the previously announced Tom Burke (Strike) and Hayley Atwell (Howard’s End).

The play centers on an election that is looming; at its center is Rosmersholm, the grand house of an influential dynasty. This is where the future will be decided by John Rosmer (Burke), a man torn between the idealized hope of the future and the ghosts of his past.

The production is scheduled to play a limited run through July 20.

