Jordan Barrow on Joining Wicked as the First Black Boq: 'I've Been Having a Lot of Pinch-Me Moments'

Fresh off of the announcement that Brittney Johnson will become the first Black actress to assume the role of Glinda in Broadway's smash hit Wicked on February 14, 2022, another milestone is being made in Oz. On December 7, Jordan Barrow made his Broadway debut in the musical, becoming the first Black performer to play the role of Boq on Broadway.

Barrow has appeared in the Shakespeare in the Park production of The Tempest, Peter Pan at Paper Mill Playhouse, Sousatzka, Witness Uganda, America V 2.1… and more. Here, he tells Broadway.com about the first time he fell in love with Wicked, making history in the role of Boq and hoping that seeing him on stage changes aspiring performers for good.

What does it mean to you to be making your Broadway debut in Wicked?

As one of the many people who grew up obsessed with Wicked, I have been having a lot of "pinch me" moments. I have auditioned for the role of Boq before, but never for the Broadway company, so when the appointment came around again, I thought it would be a big leap for me to book this company. When I got the call, I could not contain myself realizing that a role I had been circling and wanting to take on since I was probably about 14 would be coming to fruition—and in this way.

What was your first experience with Wicked?

I first saw Wicked at the Kennedy Center in 2005. It was a Christmas gift from my parents that I begged for. We had the honor of seeing Stephanie J. Block as Elphaba. When I booked the show and was invited to watch it again, I cried quite a bit hearing the opening chords of “Defying Gravity.” It was a lot to process that this song I had heard and loved for so long was now going to be a permanent fixture in my life.

How does it feel to be the first Black performer to take on the role of Boq on Broadway?

The importance and realization that I would be the first [Black] performer to take on the role in North America has humbled me in so many ways. I feel like I am getting to make strides for so many others to see themselves represented in ways they never have before. Part of the reason I perform is because I saw The Lion King as a child and got to see a young Black boy performing on a Broadway stage. It made me understand that I too could be up there in some capacity. I am so happy that other people who look like me will see a character so full of heart and joy represented in a way it has not been before. Knowing that there could even be just one young person who sees themselves up there leaving the Gershwin with the acting bug puts a smile on my face.

What is your hope for those aspiring performers who come to see you?

My hope is that aspiring performers see that staying the course can truly pay off if you believe that what is yours cannot pass you. My first audition for this show was in 2015, and I was certain it was going to be mine. When that fell through, I felt a little dejected about who I was in this field and wondering if I needed to change parts of me. Performing in other jobs and having some very big opportunities get pulled away from me toughened me up to show business. It taught me that you can only get the job that is right for you when it is right for you. I was not meant to be in Wicked those other times I auditioned, and it makes my Broadway debut so much sweeter because of it.