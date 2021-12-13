Tony-Winning Broadway Producer Leonard Soloway Dies at 93

Leonard Soloway, the prolific Tony-winning Broadway whose career spanned across six decades, died on December 11 in Palm Springs, California, according to Deadline. He was 93.

Born in Cleveland, Ohio in 1928, Soloway began performed at the Cleveland Play House before moving to New York City in 1947. By 1958 he was the theater manager at the Lunt Fontaine Theatre. Over the span of 60 years, Soloway gained 59 credits to his name four Tony nominations, winning Best Play for 1977's The Shadow Box and a Special Tony Award—Live Theatrical Presentation for Dame Edna: The Royal Tour in 2000.

Soloway's impressive resume includes Jerome Robbins Broadway, Neil Simon’s Lost in Yonkers, Mark Twain Tonight!, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? and many more. His productions collected more than 40 Tony Awards, 21 Drama Desk Awards and three Pulitzer Prizes.

His life and career were showcased in the 2019 documentary Leonard Soloway’s Broadway.