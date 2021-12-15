 Skip to main content
Hear from Carmen Cusack, Caissie Levy & More on The Broadway Show

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Dec 15, 2021
Carmen Cusack on "The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal"

Before The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on December 19 at 6:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.

Featured this week:

To find out where The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.

Enjoy the episode below!

 
