Everybody Rise! See Photos of Katrina Lenk, Patti LuPone & More at the Broadway Opening of Company

by Lindsey Sullivan • Dec 10, 2021
The new revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Company officially opened on Broadway at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on December 9. The staging, directed by Marianne Elliott, is led byTony winner Katrina Lenk as Bobbie with Tony winner Patti LuPone reprising her Olivier-winning turn as Joanne. The company also features Matt Doyle as Jamie, Etai Benson as Paul, three-time Tony nominee Christopher Fitzgerald as David, two-time Tony nominee Christopher Sieber as Harry, Tony nominee Jennifer Simard as Sarah, Nikki Renée Daniels as Jenny, Greg Hildreth as Peter, Terence Archie as Larry, Claybourne Elder as Andy, Bobby Thornton as PJ, Manu Narayan as Theo and Rashidra Scott as Susan. Check out photos from the big night below!

Company star Katrina Lenk dazzles on opening night.
Everybody rise for Company star Patti LuPone!
Company co-stars Christopher Fitzgerald, Greg Hildreth and Etai Benson pal around backstage before the opening night party.
Another hundred people! Company's Bobby Conte poses for the press.
Company's Jennifer Simard is ready to celebrate.
Company's Nikki Renée Daniels is all smiles for opening night.
