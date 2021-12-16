Watch Brian d'Arcy James & Tom Kitt Perform 'She Has Hope,' a Moving Tribute to Rebecca Luker

Broadway's Brian d'Arcy James and Tom Kitt have teamed up for a new music video honoring the life and legacy of Rebecca Luker one year after her death. Produced with Project ALS, the video for “She Has Hope” features never before seen footage of Luker at home with husband Danny Burstein and their family and highlights the lives of several others diagnosed with the nervous system disease. Luker co-wrote the song with Burstein, and it highlights the couple’s unwavering love and resilience. Watch the moving video below and click here to learn more about Project ALS.