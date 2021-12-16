 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Watch Brian d'Arcy James & Tom Kitt Perform 'She Has Hope,' a Moving Tribute to Rebecca Luker

Watch It
by Caitlin Moynihan • Dec 16, 2021
Brian d'Arcy James and Tom Kitt
(Photo: Tom Kitt YouTube)

Broadway's Brian d'Arcy James and Tom Kitt have teamed up for a new music video honoring the life and legacy of Rebecca Luker one year after her death. Produced with Project ALS, the video for “She Has Hope” features never before seen footage of Luker at home with husband Danny Burstein and their family and highlights the lives of several others diagnosed with the nervous system disease. Luker co-wrote the song with Burstein, and it highlights the couple’s unwavering love and resilience. Watch the moving video below and click here to learn more about Project ALS.

View Comments

Star Files

Brian d'Arcy James

Articles Trending Now

  1. Dear Evan Hansen, Starring Jordan Fisher, Resumes Broadway Performances
  2. Everybody Rise! See Photos of Katrina Lenk, Patti LuPone & More at the Broadway Opening of Company
  3. Jordan Barrow on Joining Wicked as the First Black Boq: 'I've Been Having a Lot of Pinch-Me Moments'
Back to Top