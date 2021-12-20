Off-Broadway's Trevor Sets Final Performance Date

Trevor, the new off-Broadway musical based on the Academy Award-winning short film of the same name, will play its final performance at Stage 42 on January 2, 2022. The show opened on November 10 after being delayed due to the Broadway shutdown.Trevor features a book and lyrics by Dan Collins and music by Julianne Wick Davis. Marc Bruni and Joshua Prince direct and choreograph, respectively. Sh-K-Boom Records will record a cast album featuring the original off-Broadway cast, with a release date to be announced.

Holden William Hagelberger stars in the title role of the musical, which follows 13-year-old Trevor as he struggles to navigate his own identity to determine how he fits in a challenging world. It is based on an original story by Celeste Lecesne and the Academy Award-winning short film, Trevor, directed by Peggy Rajski. The Trevor Project, founded by Rajski, Stone and Lecesne, was created as a result of the Trevor film and is not affiliated with the musical.

The musical's cast also features Mark Aguirre, Aaron Alcaraz, Ava Briglia, Sammy Dell, Ellie Kim, Colin Konstanty, Diego Lucano, Alyssa Emily Marvin, Isabel A. Medina, Echo Deva Picone, Brandi Porter, Dan Rosales, Aryan Simhadri, Yasmeen Sulieman, Sally Wilfert and Jarrod Zimmerman.

The creative team also includes scenic designer Donyale Werle, costume designer Mara Blumenfeld, lighting designer Peter Kaczorowski, sound designers Brian Ronan and Cody Spencer, music director Matt Deitchman and orchestrator Greg Pliska.