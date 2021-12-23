Catch Up with Michael Zegen, Celia Keenan-Bolger & More on The Broadway Show

Michael Zegen on "The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal"
Featured this week:
- Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek meets with Trouble in Mind and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Michael Zegen at the DEH Blue Room at the Civilian Hotel to talk about his stage return and season four of the hit series.
- You oughta know Broadway newcomer Morgan Dudley, who recently joined the cast of Jagged Little Pill. She’s this week’s Fresh Face.
- To Kill a Mockingbird Tony winner Celia Keenan-Bolger takes a stroll through the Theatre District with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek for a look back at her incredible stage career.
- Broadway.com correspondent Charlie Cooper speaks with John Riddle, who plays Raoul in The Phantom of the Opera.
