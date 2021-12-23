 Skip to main content
Catch Up with Michael Zegen, Celia Keenan-Bolger & More on The Broadway Show

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Dec 23, 2021
Michael Zegen on "The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal"

Before The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on December 26 at 6:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.

Featured this week:

  • Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek meets with Trouble in Mind and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Michael Zegen at the DEH Blue Room at the Civilian Hotel to talk about his stage return and season four of the hit series.
  • You oughta know Broadway newcomer Morgan Dudley, who recently joined the cast of Jagged Little Pill. She’s this week’s Fresh Face.
  • To Kill a Mockingbird Tony winner Celia Keenan-Bolger takes a stroll through the Theatre District with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek for a look back at her incredible stage career.
  • Broadway.com correspondent Charlie Cooper speaks with John Riddle, who plays Raoul in The Phantom of the Opera.

To find out where The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.

Enjoy the episode below!

 
