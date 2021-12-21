See Hugh Jackman & Sutton Foster Return to Broadway for the First Performance of The Music Man

This footage of Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster back on stage is a Broadway treat with a capital "T"! Meredith Willson's The Music Man, which stars Jackman as Professor Harold Hill and Foster as Marian Paroo, officially began performances at the Winter Garden Theatre on December 20. Take a look at the videos below for a glimpse of Jackman's first entrance and the stars dancing to "Shipoopi." The show, directed by Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Warren Carlyle, will officially open on February 10, 2022.