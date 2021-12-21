 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

See Hugh Jackman & Sutton Foster Return to Broadway for the First Performance of The Music Man

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Dec 21, 2021
Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster & the cast of "The Music Man"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

This footage of Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster back on stage is a Broadway treat with a capital "T"! Meredith Willson's The Music Man, which stars Jackman as Professor Harold Hill and Foster as Marian Paroo, officially began performances at the Winter Garden Theatre on December 20. Take a look at the videos below for a glimpse of Jackman's first entrance and the stars dancing to "Shipoopi." The show, directed by Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Warren Carlyle, will officially open on February 10, 2022.

View Comments

Related Shows

The Music Man

from $99.00

Star Files

Sutton Foster

Hugh Jackman

Articles Trending Now

  1. West Side Story Sequel Musical Maria in the Works
  2. The Music Man, Starring Hugh Jackman & Sutton Foster, Begins Broadway Run
  3. Alanis Morissette Musical Jagged Little Pill Played Final Broadway Performance
Back to Top