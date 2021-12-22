Tony-Nominated Stage and Screen Star Sally Ann Howes Dies at 91

Sally Ann Howes, the stage and screen star known for Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, died on December 19 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, according to The New York Times. She was 91.

Born in London in July 1930, Howes grew up in show business thanks to parents,Bobby Howes and Patricia Malone, who were both performers. She got her start starring in the film Thursday's Child in 1943 at the age of 12. Her second film, 1944's The Halfway House, led her to a contract at Ealing Studios that launched a six-decade career on stage, screen and television.

With over 130 stage and screen credits to her name, Howes is perhaps best known for her performance as Truly Scrumptious in 1968's Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. On Broadway, she made her Broadway debut when she took over the role of Eliza Doolittle from original star Julie Andrews in 1958 and went on to perform the role for a year. She appeared on Broadway four more times—in Kwamina, What Makes Sammy Run?, James Joyce's The Dead and Brigadoon—with the latter earning her a Tony nomination making her the first performer to be nominated for a revival performance. Howes also appeared in the TV adaptation of Brigadoon, which took home six Emmy Awards.

Howes frequented the London stage having several West End credits to her name, including Paint Your Wagon. In 1990, she debuted her one-woman show, From This Moment On, at the Edinburgh Festival. Her last screen appearance was in the 1992 miniseries Judith Krantz's Secrets.

Her last acting credit marked a return to My Fair Lady. Howes protrayed Mrs. Higgins in the U.S. national tour from 2007 to 2008.