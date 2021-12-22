 Skip to main content
Cast Set for National Tour of An American in Paris

News
by Caitlin Moynihan • Dec 22, 2021
Camila Rodrigues and Branson Bice
(Photos: c/o True Marketing)

'Swonderful news! An American in Paris is heading out on a national tour in the new year. The Gershwin musical will begin performances in Waterbury, Connecticut on January 28, 2022 before traveling to 20 cities across the country. The production is directed by Jeffery B. Moss and features new choreography by Bob Richard.

The musical stars Branson Bice as Jerry Mulligan and Camila Rodrigues as Lise Dassin with TJ Lamando as Adam Hochberg and Peter Romberg as Henri Baurel. The Search for Roxie runner-up Kate Gulotta makes her national tour debut as Milo Davenport along with Alexa Poller as Madame Baurel and Chris Carsten as Monsieur Baurel.

The cast also includes Joshua Beaver, Cory Betts, Victoria Bost, Kyle Brace, Samuel Colina, Maureen Duke, Blair Ely, Ed Gotthelf, Nicole Rae Jones, John Katz, Darren McArthur, Ellen Mihalick, Guy Noland, Yuka Notsuka, Libby Riddick, Paige Sabo, Michael Tomlinson and Eduardo Uribe.

Inspired by the Academy Award-winning film, An American in Paris follows World War II veteran Jerry Mulligan as he chooses a newly liberated Paris as the place to make a name for himself as a painter. But Jerry's life becomes complicated when he meets the mysterious Lise, a young Parisian shop girl with her own secret who is yearning for a new beginning herself.

An American in Paris arrived on Broadway in 2015 and was nominated for 11 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

