The Search for Roxie Finalists on Prepping for the Audition of a Lifetime and All That Jazz

The Search for Roxie is on and after a nationwide casting call, the three finalists voted on by fans got one step closer to playing the role on Broadway. The three Roxie hopefuls, Kate Gulotta, Khalifa White and Emma Pittman, received a surprise FaceTime call from Chicago alum Paige Davis telling them the good news. Soon afterward, they were flown to New York City to prepare for their auditions. After a whirlwind day of Roxie boot camp with the Chicago creative team, the three contestants made their way to Broadway.com HQ for a #LiveatFive chat with Paul Wontorek to discuss their experiences so far and how they feel knowing they're one step closer to making their dreams come true. Keep reading to learn more about the finalists!

Kate Gulotta

Kate Gulotta hails from Louisiana and this marks her first time visiting New York City. "If anyone has been following along they saw from my interview with Paige that this is my first time in the city," she said. "We saw Chicago the other day and it was so surreal to see the talent on the stage. We were sitting there thinking, 'Oh my gosh, that's going to be one of us up there.'" Gulotta is not a stranger to the role of the merry murdereress, she played Roxie Hart in a regional production of Chicago and filmed her audition tape on that very same stage. "Before I found out that I made the top 10, I've been trying to cling to and keep close to my heart the idea of embracing my fears and vulnerability," she said. "Not just in performing, but in life, too. It's what's gonna propel you forward and set you apart." All three finalists went through Roxie boot camp with the long-running musical's creative team before auditioning in front of Chicago royalty; Ann Reinking, Bebe Neuwirth and Bianca Marroquín. "I'm so glad we were told beforehand," Gulotta said. "I would have walked in, seen them sitting there, and walked out. It's going to be such an honor just to be in their presence. I'm really excited to see how that transforms me in the moment."

Khalifa White

Khalifa White was raised in Florida but is currently living in New York City. She has toured with School of Rock and just completed a run in The Bodyguard at North Shore Music Theatre. "The first time I heard about the audition, it was only two days before the initial deadline," she said. "I psyched myself out of doing it. When the deadline got extended, I thought it was a sign for me to submit. I put it together real quick and was actually editing it on the bus up to do The Bodyguard; it was a group effort." Although White is no stranger to audition rooms, going through Roxie boot camp was a brand new experience. "The team has so much passion," she said. "To hear them talk about the material with such love and passion has been incredible. We're learning so much. I'm a huge Michael Jackson fan and he was heavily influenced by Bob Fosse, so I've known this movement. It feels so real to me. There's something really human about Chicago."

Emma Pittman

Emma Pittman's current project is choreographing the Christmas show for her former high school in Mississippi. "My former professor sent me an email about the audition saying I had to do it," she said. "When you work so hard for something, and there's an opportunity like this to put yourself out there like this, you have to do it. After filming my audition, it felt freeing. I was floored by all the support, but just knowing I had the courage to do this was great." As the finalists worked with the Chicago team, they got both one on one and group training. "We've gotten to see each other work and take notes and the way we play Roxie couldn't be more different. We're each bringing our pure authentic selves to the role, and that's why it's so iconic. Everyone can completely make Roxie their own, and becoming my own Roxie has been incredible. No matter what happens this is just the beginning for all of us, I think."

