Dominique Morisseau's Skeleton Crew Shifts Broadway Opening

Dominique Morisseau's Skeleton Crew has delayed its Broadway opening night. The production will now open on January 26 at Manhattan Theatre Club’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre after beginning preview performances on December 27. The production, which was originally announced to open on January 12 and then first delayed to January 19, will resume performances on January 11.

Tony winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson directs the new play, which stars Tony winner Phylicia Rashad, Joshua Boone, Chanté Adams, Brandon J. Dirden and Adesola Osakalumi.

Skeleton Crew is set in 2008 Detroit, where a small automotive factory is on the brink of foreclosure, and a tight-knit family of workers hangs in the balance. With uncertainty everywhere, the line between blue collar and white collar becomes blurred, and this working family must reckon with their personal loyalties, their instincts for survival and their ultimate hopes for humanity.

Skeleton Crew features choreography by Adesola Osakalumi, scenic design by Michael Carnahan, costume design by Emilio Sosa, lighting design by Rui Rita, original music and sound design by Rob Kaplowitz, projection design by Nicholas Hussong and original music by J. Keys.