Dominique Morisseau's Skeleton Crew Delays Broadway Bow

by Caitlin Moynihan • Dec 20, 2021
Dominique Morisseau
(Photo by Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

Dominique Morisseau's Skeleton Crew has shifted its Broadway dates due to company members testing positive for COVID-19. The production will now begin preview performances on December 27 and open on January 19, 2022 at Manhattan Theatre Club’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. It was originally announced to begin performances on December 21 and open on January 12, 2022.

Tony winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson directs the new play, which stars Tony winner Phylicia Rashad, Joshua Boone, Chanté AdamsBrandon J. Dirden and Adesola Osakalumi.

Skeleton Crew is set in 2008 Detroit, where a small automotive factory is on the brink of foreclosure, and a tight-knit family of workers hangs in the balance. With uncertainty everywhere, the line between blue collar and white collar becomes blurred, and this working family must reckon with their personal loyalties, their instincts for survival and their ultimate hopes for humanity.

Skeleton Crew features choreography by Adesola Osakalumi, scenic design by Michael Carnahan, costume design by Emilio Sosa, lighting design by Rui Rita, original music and sound design by Rob Kaplowitz, projection design by Nicholas Hussong and original music by J. Keys.

