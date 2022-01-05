Hear from Heidi Blickenstaff, Lea Michele & More on The Broadway Show

Before The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on January 9 at 6:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.

Featured this week:

Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek takes a walk through the Theatre District with Heidi Blickenstaff to revisit shows from her career.

Spotted: Gossip Girl reboot standout Jason Gotay chats with Broadway.com correspondent Charlie Cooper about his role on the HBO Max series and more.

Get to know Mrs. Doubtfire’s Aléna Watters and watch her show off some moves at Open Jar Studios.

Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek meets up with Glee alum and Broadway vet Lea Michele at her old Spring Awakening stomping grounds: the Eugene O’Neill Theatre.

