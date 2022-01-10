Charlotte d’Amboise Returns as Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway

Hotcha! Two-time Tony nominee Charlotte d’Amboise returns of the role of Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway beginning on January 10, taking over the role from Ana Villafañe. Bianca Marroquín, who has appeared in the long-running revival on and off for 20 years, has extended in her role as Velma Kelly through March 13. Chicago resumed performances at the Ambassador Theatre on September 14 and recently celebrated its 25th anniversary.

D’Amboise received Tony nominations for her performances in the revival of A Chorus Line and in Jerome Robbins’ Broadway. Her other Broadway credits include Pippin, Sweet Charity, Carrie, Company, Contact and Damn Yankees. This marks D’Amboise's 25th anniversary with the production. She earned L.A. Drama Critics Circle, L.A. Ovation and Bay Area Theatre Circle awards for starring in Chicago’s first national tour. She first appeared in the Broadway production in 1996 and has since returned numerous times to portray the merry murderess.

D’Amboise and Marroquín are join the current cast of Chicago, which features Tom Hewitt as Billy Flynn, Jennifer Fouché as Matron “Mama” Morton, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes David Bushman, C. Caballero, Jennifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Brian O'Brien, Denny Paschall, Jermaine R. Rembert, Rachel Schur, Michael Scirrotto, Christine Cornish Smith and Brian Spitulnik. Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart joins the production as Billy Flynn on January 17.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer Billy Flynn to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

Based on the play by Maurine Dallas Watkins, Chicago features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Ebb. The production features direction by Walter Bobbie, musical direction by Rob Fisher and choreography by Ann Reinking in the style of Fosse.

This production was nominated for eight 1997 Tony Awards and won six, including Best Revival of a Musical.